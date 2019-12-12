|
|
Robert Maxwell Peters
Robert Maxwell Peters passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He was born on August 24, 1927 to Clark and Bertie Peters in Union, West Virginia. Bob was the youngest of 7 children and grew up learning the value of hard work and the importance of family, making the trek to the Pipestem Thanksgiving family reunion annually.
At age 18, Bob joined the army, and for two years served as a sergeant on the island of Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands during WWII as an air traffic control tower operator.
Bob then attended Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Math.
After starting with North American Philips/Sylvania, he moved to Emporium, PA where he was the Sales and Marketing Manager. In 1966, he made the move to Seneca Falls, New York and worked in the Quality Control Division before retiring after 10 years as the Plant Manager.
His community was very important to Bob and he was an active volunteer throughout his adult life. He sat on the Seneca County United Way Advisory Board for over a decade. He loved to teach Sunday school at the United Methodist Church, and volunteered as a Little League baseball umpire.
He was an avid golfer, and a longtime member of the Seneca Fall county Club. In his earlier years, he also loved to hunt and had a passionate interest in antique cars.
Bob and his wife, Nancy, loved to travel the world and enjoyed winters in Naples, Florida for 30 years before making it their permanent home. Most of all, Bob loved spending time with his family and friends and he will be greatly missed. He will be remembered as a wonderful storyteller, a master tinkerer and kind, gentle and loving father and grandfather.
Bob is survived by his daughter Elyse A. Falk (Tom), and stepsons Donald T. Dober (Joan) and David M. Dober (Mary Beth). He has 10 grandchildren, Jenny Bartle (Nick), Sarah Hartsell (Brian), Tom Falk III, Andrew Falk, Tim Dober, Katie Dober, Meighan Dober, Emily Hamel (Parker), Brenna Dober, and Michael Dober. Bob also has 3 great grandchildren, Graham, Keira and Blake. He is predeceased by his wife of 34 years, Nancy, and each of his brothers and sisters.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 15 Clark Street, Auburn, New York on January 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 6020 Lake Avenue ext., Auburn, New York.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Seneca County United Way, Suite 215, Main Street Shops, P.O. Box 623, Waterloo, NY 13165.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019