Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
9751 Bonita Beach Rd.
Bonita Springs, FL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Fields
1070 Cecil Ave.
Millersville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert McLeod Hall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert McLeod Hall Obituary
Robert McLeod Hall

Bonita Springs, FL

Robert McLeod Hall, 86, of Bonita Springs, FL, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Formerly of Severna Park, MD, he had been a Bonita Springs resident since 1998. He was born December 24, 1932 in Washington, DC, the son of Homer Alexander and Catherine (nee McLeod) Hall.

Bob grew up in the Chevy Chase area and attended St. Anthony's High School in Washington, DC. He played baseball and basketball and attended the University of Maryland on a basketball scholarship. He worked in the Army Security Agency for three years in Alaska and after discharge, worked as an analyst and senior manager for 31 years at the National Security Agency. Following his government service, he worked as a consultant for Lockheed Missile and Space Corporation. He was also a Certified Tennis Professional, teaching and coaching in the Annapolis, MD area. As a tennis tournament player, Bob won over fifty USTA titles in singles and doubles and was highly ranked at the local, district, section and national level. Bob was also involved in the administrative side of tennis, serving as the Vice-President of the Maryland District of the USTA and also the Professional Tennis Registry, Maryland Section.

Bob and his wife, Patsy moved to Bonita Springs in 1998 where they enjoyed their retirement, continuing to play

tennis, travel and enjoy the retirement life in Southwest Florida.

Bob is survived by his loving children, Robert "Tad"

(Brenda) Hall of Severn, MD, Mary Kate Hall of Bonita Springs, FL and Julie Orsini of Stevensville, MD; his sister, Marchand M. Finnegan of Buffalo, NY; three cherished grandchildren, Dustin (Caitlin) Hall, Mark (Jennifer) Schultz and Megan (Jason) Geist; seven treasured great grandchildren, Zoe, Piper, Cruz, Emery, Alexander, April and Knox; three nieces, Kate (Bob) Becht, Sarah Finnegan (David

Leichter) and Elizabeth Finnegan; and great nephew and niece Nicolas and Rita Becht.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia Ann (nee Wade) Hall; his youngest son, Christopher Hall; and his grandson, Robert "Robbie" Hall III.

A memorial service will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 9751 Bonita Beach Rd., Bonita Springs.

Service and burial in Maryland will take place on March 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Fields, 1070 Cecil Ave., Millersville, MD 21108.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial

contributions be made to Hope Hospice, www.HopeHospice.org.

Online condolences may be offered at www.shikanyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019
