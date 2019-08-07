|
Robert Murray
Naples - Robert P. Murray, age 79, resident of Naples Florida for the past twenty years, passed on July 31, 2019.
Bob was born on October 3, 1939, to James and Margaret Murray in Brooklyn, New York. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Loretta as well as three children: Robert Murray, Jr of Cupertino, California, Kimberle Lowry (K.C. Lowry) of Naples Florida and Craig Murray (Marielida) of Merrick, New York, 7 Grandchildren Thomas, Kelly, James and Jake Fortunato, Ashely, Heather and Christopher Murray, 2 step grandkids Niko and Alexi Lowry, and 2 great grandchildren TJ and Joseph Fortunato.
After serving in the US Navy and Marine Corps, Bob went on to be a lifelong Long Island Rail Road executive for 32 years.
Bob retired to Naples to enjoy his sailboat and the easy life. Apparently, Bob did not know how to say no to a few organizations that needed a little help. Before he knew it he was he was serving as a Collier County Planning Commissioner and Vice-Chair of the Smart Growth Advisory committee.
He just couldn't say no to becoming president of the East Naples Civic Association after chairing their Scholarship Committee and serving as managing editor of their monthly newsletter.
Bob also found time to be the president of the Friends of the Park at East Naples Community Park, president of two condo associations, president of the Collier County 4-H Club Foundation and be a member of the Kiwanis Club of East Naples as well as the Community Emergency Response Team of the East Naples Fire and Rescue.
But wait, there's more….
He was a member of board of the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce for many years and served as co-chair of the Chamber Alliance and was heavily involved in the Public Policy committee, helped form and lead the Collier County Foreclosure Task Force, graduated Leadership Collier in 2005, and volunteered at Shadowlawn Elementary School.
In 2008, Bob was named the East Naples Citizen of the Year and was honored in 2009 as a recipient of the Jefferson Award for Public Service, a national award created in 1972 by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis to establish a Nobel Prize for public and community service.
Needless to say we are confident he has already signed up for volunteer work on the other side.
Family and friends are invited to remember Bravo Bob and a life well lived at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave N, Naples, on Saturday from 1:00-3:30 p.m. Words, memories, and military honors will start at 3:30 p.m.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 7, 2019