Robert Owen Hainey, II
Naples, Florida - Robert Owen Hainey II, 48, of Naples, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Formerly of Medway, MA he had been a Naples resident for the last 5 years. He was born May 24, 1972 in Plainfield, NJ, the son of Robert Owen and Donna Linda (née Zuzzio) Hainey.
Robert attended The University of Pennsylvania and graduated with a degree in Intellectual History in May of 1994. He was an entrepreneur in addition to working in product development for toy companies in New York City, Hong Kong, and California. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and his dog, Loki. Rob was an extraordinarily smart, witty, and generous person. He will be deeply missed by his family.
Robert is survived by his loving parents, Robert and Donna Hainey of Naples; his devoted sister, Christa (David) Cormier of Los Gatos, CA; and his three nephews, Cameron, Connor and Carson Cormier.
A memorial service will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 (TODAY) at 4:00 p.m. at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society
