Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
Robert P. Carney, 83 of Naples died March 8, 2019. Robert wintered in Ft. Lauderdale for 18 years after retiring as an Mechanical Engineer for the city of New York. He moved to Naples in 2017. Robert served his country in the U S Navy. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Arline Carney, seven children, Kathryn, Robert, Jr., Mary, Tom, Jerry, Joanne, and Laura. He is also survived by a sister Virginia Roth. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Eileen (nee McInerney), a brother James, and a sister, Jean. A funeral Mass will be celebrated, Wednesday, March 20, at 10:00am at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. Further services and burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic church in Manahawkin, NJ.

Condolences may be made at www.fullernaples.com
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 15, 2019
