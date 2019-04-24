|
Robert P. Reagan
Marco Island, FL
Robert P. Reagan, age 87, who resided in Marco Island, Fl and Westport Pt., Ma died on Friday, April 19, 2019. He was born in Fall River, a son of Joseph and Mary Giblin, and
brother to Thomas, Jake and Joseph. A father to Paul R. Reagan. Robert was a graduate of Durfee High School and served as a U.S. Navy CB. He was an electrician with IBEW Local 437 and worked for several years for New England Power. Robert was a member of the Fall River Elks and YMCA, Marco YMCA, and Westport Yacht Club. Robert is survived by his wife, Nancy (Douthwright)
Reagan, daughter and son in law Christine and Sean
Leonard, grandson Jack, and a niece and nephew. He will rest in the Beach Grove Cemetery, Main Road Westport Ma, and a
celebration to honor his life will be held in September. For online
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019