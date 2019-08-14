|
Robert Paul Kuhn, age 93, of Marco Island, Florida passed away at home on Saturday August 10, 2019. By his side were his wife, Gale and his grandson, Kyle. Robert was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on February 10, 1926 to William & Katherine (Zimmerer) Kuhn. He was a graduate of The University of Cincinnati and a World War II Veteran, serving in the U.S. Army Air Corp. Robert then went on to become the CEO & President (Retired) of Reliable Castings Corp. Robert was an active member of many clubs in both Cincinnati & Marco Island, FL. Those include: Carson Masonic Lodge, VFW, Kenwood Country Club, Marco Bay Yacht Club, Charter Member of the Marco Island Yacht Club, and "ROMEO's"- Retired Old Men Eating Out. His hobbies included golf, boating, fishing and he was an avid world traveler. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Gale S Hellkamp (Nee Harrison). His three children: Kathleen (Larry) Smiley, Robert J (Marianna) Kuhn and David (Kathleen) Kuhn. His eight step-children: Christine (Bernie) Nitz, Leo Hellkamp, Marty (Diane) Hellkamp, Steve Hellkamp, Tom Hellkamp, Philip (Carol) Hellkamp, Alex (Marcia) Hellkamp and Paul (Charlotte) Hellkamp. Robert was a grandfather to 4, a step-grandfather to 10 and a great-grandfather to 16. A Celebration of Life Service for Robert will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Hodges-Josberger Funeral Home, 577 East Elkcam Circle, Marco Island, FL 34145. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hodgesjosberger.com for the Kuhn family.
Published in Naples Daily News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019