Robert R. Hughes
6/7/1930 - 3/12/2020
Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Marilyn J Hughes, sister, Lois Herschede of California, children, Michelle Soria (Enrique) of Mexico and Holly Levine (Michael) of Michigan, grandchildren, Andrew Bauer (Bethany) of Cincinnati, Kathleen Bauer of Cincinnati, Allison Levine of Michigan and Christopher Levine of Michigan. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Hazel Hughes of Cincinnati and daughter, Cheri Bauer of Cincinnati. Bob was a graduate of Hughes High School and the University of Cincinnati as well as a member of the Theta Chi Fraternity
Our family would like to thank the Carlisle in Naples, Avow Hospice and The Chateau at Moorings Park in Naples, Florida for the compassionate care received by our loved one. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020