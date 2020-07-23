1/1
Robert R. Larkin
Naples - Robert R. Larkin, 77, of Naples, FL passed away on Monday, July 20th, 2020. He was formerly of Massachusetts where he was employed by the Massachusetts Department of Corrections as a Correctional Officer at the Walpole and Bridgewater State Prisons for over twenty years. Upon retirement, he moved to Naples, FL, where he would become a permanent resident. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Lee Larkin, his two daughters, Anne Marie Gunion and Justine Davis, a son, Robert Larkin, all of Ormand Beach, and 9 grandchildren. He loved spending time on the golf course with his friends and enjoyed watching his Boston sports teams. The family will receive friends at Fuller Funeral Home (East Naples) on Sunday, July 26th, from 2pm-4pm and then again from 6pm-8pm. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are limited to 40 people per viewing session. Masks required. For condolences please visit WWW.FullerNaples.com






Published in Naples Daily News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
It is with much sadness to learn of my brothers passing. He is in Gods hands now. I will cherish the memories until we meet again.
Love your sister Tootsie
Joan Haggerty
Family
