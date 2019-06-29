|
Robert Raymond Roloff Jr.
Naples - Robert Raymond Roloff Jr., passed away on the morning of June 13, 2019 at his home in Naples, FL. His children were with him in his final days and moments.
Bob was born on October 8, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio. He moved to Naples in 1983 with his family. He was a superintendent for BCBE Homes until he retired in 2010. He was a skilled carpenter. Not only did he build homes as a career, he also built all three houses that his family lived in. He had a creative and gifted mind and was able to design and construct many things.
Bob leaves behind his children Bob, Mark and Kelly, as well as six grandchildren. His ashes were spread in the Gulf of Mexico south of Chokoloskee in a private ceremony held by his children. He will be missed, but lives on through those he left behind.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 29, 2019