Robert "Bob" Walker, Sr., 86, died peacefully in his home surrounded by family on September 24, 2019. Bob was born in Skowhegan, Maine, graduated from the Maine Maritime Academy, served as a U.S. Merchant Marine and was a U. S. Navy veteran. Bob then worked at Bethlehem Steel in Massachusetts which is where he met his wife Barbara. In 1978, Bob founded Marine Hydraulics International, Inc. (MHI) in Chesapeake, Virginia, which he later sold to his employees as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). He also founded Ocean Marine Yacht Center in Portsmouth, Virginia. He and his family lived in many states, from Maine to Florida, as well as Puerto Rico. Throughout his successful career, Bob was hired as an expert witness in several maritime incident court cases and served as a mentor to countless young entrepreneurs. A 1953 graduate of Maine Maritime Academy, he was later appointed by the Governor to serve on the MMA Board of Trustees. Following his retirement from MHI, Bob and Barbara moved to Marco Island, FL. He was a proud patriot who loved boating, automobiles, crossword puzzles, and watching NASCAR and football. Bob was a humble man with impeccable principles, who positively impacted the lives of everyone who was lucky enough to know him. Bob is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Florence; his siblings, Ruth, Mona, Deane and Les; his grandson, Forrest. Left to cherish his memory and continue his legacy are his wife of 58 years, Barbara; his children, Bob Jr., Mike and wife Shawn, Robin and husband Bob, Deane and husband Chris; his grandchildren, Brett and wife Austin, Morgan, Kyle, Allison and Reagan; his great-grandchildren, Jack and Webb. A Celebration of Life will be held in Virginia Beach, Virginia at a later date. Friends and loved ones are encouraged to contact Mike, Robin, or Deane for details. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to "The Robert S. Walker Regimental Scholarship Fund" at Maine Maritime Academy, One Pleasant Street, Castine, ME 04420. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hodges-Josberger Funeral Home, 577 E. Elkcam Circle, Marco Island, FL 34145, 239-394-7573.
Published in Naples Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019