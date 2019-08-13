|
Robert Schuyler Prouty
Naples - Robert Schuyler Prouty, formerly of Glastonbury, Connecticut passed away on June 8th 2019 at his home in Naples, Florida at the age of 92. He was born January 23rd 1927 to Herbert Miles Prouty and Georgiana (Conger) Prouty in Rutland Massachusetts. He loved airplanes and dreamed of becoming a pilot and joined the Army Air Force in 1944, while still in high school. He was stationed in France and England during the war and was proud to call himself a veteran. He received his BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts. Robert worked for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford for almost 40 years and was proud to say that he never took a sick day! He loved his job and had the opportunity to travel all over the world visiting some amazing places such as Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, South America, Indonesia, Europe, South Korea and India. Robert had the incredible experience of living in Saudi Arabia for a year and went to Iran while the Shah was still in power. He was active with the Boy Scouts and was Scoutmaster for Troop 540 of Glastonbury.
Robert was married to Rosemary Prouty for 60 years. He was father to Scott Alan Prouty of Paris, France and Lisa Susan Prouty of Naples. He had one beloved grandson, Alexander Robert Woolley of Naples and a brother, David Prouty of Ashley Falls, Massachusetts. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Richard Prouty of Worcester, Massachusetts.
Robert loved traveling, hiking, golfing, fishing, reading British mysteries, doing crossword puzzles, his morning coffee, fig newtons and low sodium bologna sandwiches with pickles! During his final years, his sense of humor kept his family and friends laughing. He had an incredible life and will be dearly missed!
Robert's family would like to thank Avow Hospice in Naples for their kind and loving care, especially Ivis, Kim, Helen, Carly and all the other wonderful people at Avow too numerous to list.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 13, 2019