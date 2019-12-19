|
Robert Service
Naples - Robert Craig Service, age 76, of Naples, Florida, passed away on December 18, 2019. Originally from Weymouth, Massachusetts, Robert is survived by his devoted wife Susan, daughter Danielle, son Craig, and a large, loving family. There will be no funeral. Instead, a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. In honor of Mr. Service and in lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the , , or a .
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019