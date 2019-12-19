Services
Naples Funeral Home - Naples
3107 Davis Boulevard
Naples, FL 34104
239-775-4255
Naples - Robert Craig Service, age 76, of Naples, Florida, passed away on December 18, 2019. Originally from Weymouth, Massachusetts, Robert is survived by his devoted wife Susan, daughter Danielle, son Craig, and a large, loving family. There will be no funeral. Instead, a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. In honor of Mr. Service and in lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the , , or a .
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
