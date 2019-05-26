|
Robert Stephen MacDonald
Naples, FL
Robert Stephen MacDonald, 79, of Naples died May 19, 2019. He was born in White Plains, New York and grew up in neighboring Mamaroneck, NY. He spent most of his adult life in Connecticut. Bob is survived by his wife, Nancy (Bustard) MacDonald and children, Judy MacDonald Briggs and Douglas MacDonald, daughter-in-law Annette MacDonald, 2 grandsons, Brent Pella and Gabriel Lobato, a granddaughter, Christine Villalobos, in-laws Judy and Allan Goodman and nephew, Andy Goodman. He was preceded in death by a son, Robert George MacDonald. Bob was an avid basketball player at Bellows High School and at Alfred University. Those who knew him got to experience his quick wit and story-telling abilities. Bob spent most of his professional life in the asset-based lending industry in key management positions with major financial institutions. His favorite pastimes were connecting with family members, golfing with friends, and caring for his beloved dog, Charlie. Burial will take place at Fairmount Cemetery in Chatham, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's name to the Humane Society Naples.
