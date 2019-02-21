|
|
Robert T. Miniger
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Robert T. Miniger, age 65, of Ft. Myers Beach, FL and Warwick, NY tragically passed away in a car bicycle
accident on February 18, 2019. Bob "Snoop" Miniger was a loving husband to Peggy Miniger, magnificent father to son Gregory Miniger of Saugerties, NY and daughter Emily Miniger of Brooklyn, NY, beloved son of Lenora and Robert [deceased] Miniger of Erie, PA, and cherished brother to David, James, and Paul Miniger of Erie, PA, as well as loved uncle to his niece Sarah Miniger and five nephews. Bob was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, dedicated triathlete, and a
positive ray of light; he made everyone he came into
contact with realize their own value and importance. He was an inspiration and role model in innumerable ways to family, friends, professional colleagues, and communities. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, February 22nd at 9am at Church of the Ascension, 6025 Estero Blvd., Ft. Beach Myers, FL 33931. He will be flown back to his hometown of Erie, PA for services at Brugger's Funeral Home at West 38th Street & Greengarden Blvd and burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 21, 2019