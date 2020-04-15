|
|
Robert Thomas Bontempo Sr.
Naples - On Friday, April 10th 2020, Robert T Bontempo Sr, Loving husband and father of 3 children died peacefully at age 84 in Naples Florida. He was born November 18, 1935 in Boston, Massachusetts to Simon and Laura Bontempo. He graduated from Newton North Highschool in 1952. He attended Bentley College then served the U.S. Army in Nantes France from 1955 to 1957. He graduated from Suffolk University in 1960 and became a CPA. He Married Patricia Irene McDade on November 11th, 1960 in Watertown MA and raised 2 boys, Robert Jr and David Simon and one Daughter Karen Ann (Bond). He worked for the US General Accounting Office for 35 years, starting in Boston from 1960-1976 then GAO Headquarters in Washington DC moving his family from Newton MA to the Annapolis MD area. He retired to Glen Eagle Golf Community in Naples Florida with his wife Pat in 2003. Robert loved to golf and spend time traveling with his wife Pat visiting his 3 children and his seven grandchildren -Nicholas Bontempo (21), Sophia Bontempo (18) Caitlyn Bontempo (20) Caroline Bontempo (18) Emily Bontempo (15) Christopher Bond (18) Lachlan Bond (16). Robert was preceded in death by his father Simon, his mother Laura, His sister June Munday, his brothers Henry and Richard and is survived by his sisters Laura Ross Adams and Bernice Frawley. In lieu of flowers please donate to the at
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020