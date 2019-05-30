Services
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Peter the Apostle Church
5130 Rattlesnake Hammock Road
Naples, FL
Bob passed away on May 26, 2019 after a long struggle with a variety of health issues. Bob was born March 10, 1938 in Connecticut. Left behind are Bob's loving wife Jean and two daughters Traci Kimball (James) of Duxbury, MA and Kristen Talke (Karl) of Marlton, NJ, also, four grandchildren Christopher Kimball, Benjamin Kimball, Zachary Talke and Megan Talke. Sports were a large part of Bob's younger life, especially basketball. Bob played the game with intensity and fairness, the same attributes he used during his career as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for a Product Group at the Spencer Turbine Company in Connecticut. A funeral Mass will be held on, Tuesday, June 4 at 2:00am at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 5130 Rattlesnake Hammock Road, Naples, FL. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Bob's memory to Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation, 5204 Paylor Lane, Sarasota, FL 34240.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 30, 2019
