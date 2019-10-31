|
Robert (Bob) William Harrell, 66, of Bonita Springs, FL, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Naples Community Hospital after complications of cardiac disease and end-stage renal disease. He has been a resident of Bonita Springs for the past 48 years. Bob was born on June 27, 1953 in Macon, GA and was raised in Warner Robins, GA. He was preceded in death by his mother Hazel Edna Shierling Garrigus, step-father Walter Fred Garrigus, and his father Jim Henry Harrell. Bob was a loyal employee of Sunshine Ace Hardware for 42 years, most recently as a Senior Buyer. He enjoyed fishing, motorcycle riding, wood-working, and spending time with family and friends. Survivors include his beloved wife of 47 years Carol (Judy) Sheffield Harrell; loving daughters Deidra Dupelle of Bonita Springs, FL, Kearston (Anthony) Perfetto of Bonita Springs, FL, and Darci (Ricky) Lawson of Bonita Springs, FL; and cherished grandchildren, Cole and Piper Dupelle, Chiara and Lucas Perfetto, Keegan and Brayden Lawson, and Logan Bartlett. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to The American Kidney Foundation in his name. A gathering of family and friends will be held by the family at a later date. To sign his guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home Family Owned and Operated Since 1978.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2019