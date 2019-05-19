|
|
Robert W. Mc Donald
Fort Myers, FL
Robert W. Mc Donald, 95, of Ft. Myers, formerly of Naples and Urbana, Illinois, died at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at home. Bob was born January 15, 1924, in Carlinville, Illinois, a son of James H. and Nellie Leefers McDonald. While stationed in England with the Army Air Corps during World War II, he fell in love and married Nora Tideswell (deceased) on June 4, 1945, in Bucknall, England. They started their life together in Carlinville, Illinois, and later moved to Urbana, where they raised their three children and Bob attended the University of Illinois. He earned a law degree and later became the owner of Huey's store at Five Points in Urbana, eventually returning to the U of I to earn a Master of Business Administration.
Bob was one of a kind and enjoyed a long and interesting life. Predeceased by his two wives and his daughter Barbara Roesch, he is survived by his daughter, Linda Zeigler; his son, Robert H. McDonald; grandsons, Seth Zeigler, and Brett Zeigler; granddaughters Jamie McDonald, and Kylie McDonald; and great granddaughter, Nora Rose Zeigler. Also surviving are a brother, Richard McDonald; nieces Marcia McDonald, Anne McDonald, Sarah McDonald Weathers, and Deborah Taras . Bob also leaves four stepdaughters, Colleen DeWitt Kolb and Dee DeWitt, and Kandy and Melissa DeWitt.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made in Bob's name to the Honor Flight South Florida, http://www.honorflightsouthflorida.org/donate.html
For Bob's full memorial, please visit, https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/naples-fl/robert-mcdonald-8274601
Published in Naples Daily News on May 19, 2019