Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 - 111th Ave N
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Mc Donald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. Mc Donald


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert W. Mc Donald Obituary
Robert W. Mc Donald

Fort Myers, FL

Robert W. Mc Donald, 95, of Ft. Myers, formerly of Naples and Urbana, Illinois, died at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at home. Bob was born January 15, 1924, in Carlinville, Illinois, a son of James H. and Nellie Leefers McDonald. While stationed in England with the Army Air Corps during World War II, he fell in love and married Nora Tideswell (deceased) on June 4, 1945, in Bucknall, England. They started their life together in Carlinville, Illinois, and later moved to Urbana, where they raised their three children and Bob attended the University of Illinois. He earned a law degree and later became the owner of Huey's store at Five Points in Urbana, eventually returning to the U of I to earn a Master of Business Administration.

Bob was one of a kind and enjoyed a long and interesting life. Predeceased by his two wives and his daughter Barbara Roesch, he is survived by his daughter, Linda Zeigler; his son, Robert H. McDonald; grandsons, Seth Zeigler, and Brett Zeigler; granddaughters Jamie McDonald, and Kylie McDonald; and great granddaughter, Nora Rose Zeigler. Also surviving are a brother, Richard McDonald; nieces Marcia McDonald, Anne McDonald, Sarah McDonald Weathers, and Deborah Taras . Bob also leaves four stepdaughters, Colleen DeWitt Kolb and Dee DeWitt, and Kandy and Melissa DeWitt.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made in Bob's name to the Honor Flight South Florida, http://www.honorflightsouthflorida.org/donate.html

For Bob's full memorial, please visit, https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/naples-fl/robert-mcdonald-8274601
Published in Naples Daily News on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now