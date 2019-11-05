|
Robert Warren Fowler, of Lake Placid, Florida died Sunday, October 27, 2019. He was in the companionship of his loving family. He was born in New York City December 09, 1930. He was the child of Mr. & Mrs. Charles Fowler. Robert was a longtime resident of Amherst, Massachusetts. After high school Robert entered the United States Air Force. Upon his discharge he worked as a New York State Police Officer. He later joined the staff at the University of Massachusetts Amherst as an administrator until his retirement. Robert was a long time winter resident of Marco Island before moving to Lake Placid 10 years ago. Robert is survived by his children, Susan Kupec (Robert), Peter Fowler (Elaine), John Fowler (Wendy), Tracy Lentini (Paul); Pat Lotherington, his significant other who loved and cared for him deeply for past 3 years. He was blessed with 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Sally Goutell Fowler whom he spent more than 40 wonderful years with. In lieu of flowers contributions are asked to be directed towards, Military Sea Services Museum, 1402 Roseland Ave. Sebring, Florida 33870.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019