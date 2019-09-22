|
Robert William Statzell
- - Robert William Statzell died early Friday August 23rd of heart complications. He was 94 yrs. old.
Bob, as everyone, knew him except his mother who called him Bobbie, was born Exira, Iowa and raised in Knoxville, Iowa. He was the only son of Lincoln and Ruth (Anciau) Statzell.
Bob had a typical rural Iowa childhood. His parents ran a cafe so we know he ate well even during the depression. World War II changed his life, as it did for most of his generation.
He graduated from the Naval air training school in Pensacola, Florida in 1945- shortly before the end of the war. Bob liked to joke that the enemy found out he had graduated and surrendered.
Bob went to Iowa state college on the GI bill and left with a degree in mechanical engineering and a wife Ruth (Reed). He started his first real job in 1949 with Oliver tractor co. the same year his first son James was born. Bob and Ruth had their second son Thomas in 1950 and moved in 1951 to South Bend, Indiana where Bob went to work for Bendix Corporation in the Aeronautical division. Bob retired from Bendix in 1988 as chief engineer for the research and development of jet fuel controls. He was awarded numerous patents that benefitted the corporation.
Bob was a devoted father serving as a Boy Scout leader for many years. He loved music and was an accomplished piano player- he would entertain almost nightly with a repertoire of ragtime and classic 40's and 50's music. Bob had his private pilots license, could manage a barrel roll and another trick that could make you sick. He also became a serious woodworker when he retired, providing friends and family with beautiful bowls and furniture.
Like many from his generation, Bob was very civic and community minded. He served on the board at Spanish Wells cc.,and also Arbor Trace Tower Pointe.
He was very generous to many charities and his church Christus Victor in Naples. Bob was loved by all who knew him and will be missed as one of the good guys.
He is survived by his two sons from his first wife Ruth, James and wife Debra (Holt), and Thomas and Gail (Riley), two grandkids Roxy and Jaxon and great grandkids Maizy and Easton as well as stepdaughter Judy (Johnson) Weston.
A memorial service at Christus Victor Lutheran Church of Naples has not been scheduled yet.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019