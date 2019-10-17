Services
Beachwood Society
4444 Tamiami Trl N.
Naples , FL 34103
(239) 261-1767
Naples - Robert (Bob) Wilson was born in Lexington Massachusetts on January 28,1929 and died on October 13, 2019 in Naples Florida. He is survived by his beloved wife Joan (Finlay) Wilson of 66 years. He had three children, Robert Wilson Jr and wife Ann Marie in Atlanta Georgia. Deboroah (Wilson) Christodoulopoulos and husband Tim in Houston, Texas. Donna Wilson in Houston, Texas. Bob also had three grandchildren, Nicole Kroytor and her husband Gary. Natalie Choate and her husband Cory and Dana Christodoulopoulos. He also had one great grandchild Ellie Choate. He was in the US Navy right out of high school in 1946 and served on the U.S.S. Grand Canyon. Bob was a graduate of Northeastern University in Boston Mass. with a Bachelor's degree in Engineering. He was employed with GenRad in Concord, Mass. for 33 years until retiring to Naples, Florida. Bob was a big sportsman enjoying the outdoors sports including skiing, skating and golf, where he's had 5 holes in one. He will be missed by all who knew him. Contributions in memory of Bob may be sent to the .
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019
