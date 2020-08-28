1/1
Rodney Louis Faller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodney Louis Faller

Naples - Rodney Louis Faller of Naples, Florida and Annapolis, Maryland passed away August 23, 2020. He was the loving and devoted husband of Shirley Faye Reeder Faller and father of Pamela Sue Faller, Stephen Dwight Faller and father-in-law of Heather Lenore Roote Faller. Born in Washington, D.C., Rodney was the son of the late Charles Sidney and Olive Belle Yocum Faller. He graduated from the University of Maryland with a Civil Engineering BS Degree. An avid golfer, he was on the University's golf team. He then was commissioned as first Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. After military service he was owner of a sand, gravel and concrete business. He was also engaged in land development in Maryland. He was actively involved in Boy Scouting and was a troop leader in Marlton. Rodney was a devout Christian and leaves a legacy of family and faith. Mr. Faller is survived by his wife, two children, daughter-in-law, four grandchildren Lora Lynn Bassett, Cody Alexander Cornwell, Chloe Malia Faller and Carys Rose Faller and four great grandchildren, Arieanna, William, and Kaeden Bassett, Jaxx Williams, other relatives and friends. Due to the current national health crisis any memorials will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Rodney's name to Samaritan's Purse. (P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607). For online condolences visit www.Fullernaples.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved