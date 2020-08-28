Rodney Louis Faller
Naples - Rodney Louis Faller of Naples, Florida and Annapolis, Maryland passed away August 23, 2020. He was the loving and devoted husband of Shirley Faye Reeder Faller and father of Pamela Sue Faller, Stephen Dwight Faller and father-in-law of Heather Lenore Roote Faller. Born in Washington, D.C., Rodney was the son of the late Charles Sidney and Olive Belle Yocum Faller. He graduated from the University of Maryland with a Civil Engineering BS Degree. An avid golfer, he was on the University's golf team. He then was commissioned as first Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. After military service he was owner of a sand, gravel and concrete business. He was also engaged in land development in Maryland. He was actively involved in Boy Scouting and was a troop leader in Marlton. Rodney was a devout Christian and leaves a legacy of family and faith. Mr. Faller is survived by his wife, two children, daughter-in-law, four grandchildren Lora Lynn Bassett, Cody Alexander Cornwell, Chloe Malia Faller and Carys Rose Faller and four great grandchildren, Arieanna, William, and Kaeden Bassett, Jaxx Williams, other relatives and friends. Due to the current national health crisis any memorials will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Rodney's name to Samaritan's Purse. (P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607). For online condolences visit www.Fullernaples.com