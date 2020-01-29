|
|
Roland Denison Pampel
Naples - Roland D. Pampel 85, of Naples, Florida and formerly Mystic, Connecticut passed away unexpectedly on January 20th, 2020.
He was born in Mystic, Connecticut November 16, 1935, son of the late Alban Pampel and Doris Denison. Roland is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Carol P. (Clay) Pampel. He is also survived by his 3 daughters, Lynne Pampel and husband Richard Zipp of Kingston, NY, with children Jules Albertini and Jesse Albertini Parra and husband Armand Parra of Denver, CO, with great grandchild Adeline, daughter Jean Pampel Guffey and husband Barry Guffey of Naples, FL, with Jean's children Michel Losier and Kevin Losier, and daughter Sandra Pampel Hamel and husband Andrew Hamel of Kittery, ME, with children Tyler and Duncan. Roland was predeceased by his daughter Diane Pampel.
Roland graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. In 1991 he was bestowed the University's "Engineering Alumni Award" for his achievements in engineering. In 2003 he was awarded again by the University of Connecticut with the "Founding Fellow Academy of Distinguished Engineers & Hall of Fame". Roland was a supporter of engineering studies in higher education and established a foundation for future engineers at the University of Connecticut via the creation of the Roland and Carol Pampel Endowment Scholarship Fund for outstanding undergraduate engineering students.
While still attending college he served in the U.S. Naval Reserve and was later stationed on the aircraft carrier USS Bennington (CVS-20) and submarine USS Picuda (SS-382). After active duty service Lt. Roland Pampel began his distinguished and extremely successful 37 year career in the information systems and technology industry as an electrical engineer for International Business Machines (IBM) in 1960, working on SAGE, the first computer used in a comprehensive radar detection system. During his 25 year tenure with IBM he held a number of product and systems management positions. The final position he held at IBM was General Manager and Lab Director of the Kingston, New York facility.
Roland retired in 1997 as President, CEO and Director of Microcom, Inc. He remained on the Board of Directors until Microcom was acquired by Compaq. He previously was President and CEO of Nicolet Instrument Corporation; President, CEO and Director of Bull HN Information Systems Inc.; Chairman of Zenith Data Systems Corporation; President and COO of Apollo Computer Inc.; Vice President, Research & Development of Prime Computer, Inc.; and Senior Vice President of Computer System Marketing with AT&T. After retirement he served on 8 boards of high tech companies located in Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey. He genuinely enjoyed his work and seeing the innovations, and most importantly the benefits, of the technologies he helped advance and pioneer come to fruition. Roland's exceptional leadership included caring for all the people he worked with. He took great pride in ensuring the companies with which he was involved created environments which rewarded achievements and established motivated, happy and productive environments
Roland belonged to many organizations over the years including the National Public Radio Foundations, Advisory Board of School of Engineering at the University of Connecticut, Visiting Executive Professor of Eastern State of Connecticut, School of Business Advisory Board at University of Wisconsin and Executive Committee at the Wang Center in Boston. In 2014 Roland and Carol moved to Bentley Village after 25 years in Pelican Bay, Naples. He was as a founding member of the Pelican Bay Yacht Club and served as a trustee of the Board.
His family and friends will always remember his wonderful sense of humor, quick wit, and contagious smile. He was a generous, kind and charitable person who was gifted with the ability to connect with people in a warm and authentic manner. He taught them the value of an education, hard work ethic and the importance of being in the moment when surrounded by friends and family. Roland would tell his friends that his greatest accomplishment was his family. His family will always say that he made each of them feel unique, special and that much of the good fortune they enjoyed was because of Roland's mentoring, support, dedication and most importantly the love he selflessly gave as a husband, father and grandfather. The resulting memories he created will be forever cherished.
Services and internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Roland Pampel to the Roland and Carol Pampel Endowed Scholarship Fund at the University of Connecticut Foundation, Inc. Checks made payable to the UConn Foundation, Inc. can be mailed to: The UConn Foundation, Inc., Attn: Data Services, 2390 Alumni Dr., Unit 3206, Storrs, CT 06269-3206
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020