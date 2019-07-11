|
Roland Hammer
Naples - Roland James Hammer, 87, Naples, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on May 28, 1932 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Curtis James and Nora Mae Hammer.
Roland graduated from Forest Park High School Baltimore MD, class of 1950 and from Western Maryland College Maryland in 1955 with a Degree in Economics. He played Varsity Lacrosse and was drafted to the US Army in August 1955 where he was stationed at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis Md and Honorably Discharged in 1957.
Roland met and married the love of his life, Patricia Jett Hammer on November 20, 1955.
After his discharge from the Army, he worked for the Arundel Corporation from 1957-1962, and in 1962 he took a position as territory sales manager for Mead Johnson Laboratories (later purchased by Bristol Myers Squibb). He retired after 32 years in 1994.
Roland and Patricia resided in Ellicott City Maryland until 1997 when they moved to Naples Florida.
Roland was a dedicated member of Covenant Church of Naples Florida, avid sports fan, and enjoyed baseball, football, golf and tennis. He was a big fan of Baltimore Colts and Baltimore Orioles and enjoyed going to Memorial Stadium to watch games.
Roland sadly leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Patricia Jett Hammer of Naples Florida; son, Michael (Nancy) Hammer of Elkridge MD; grandchildren, Ryan (Alyssa) Hammer of Baltimore, Drew Hammer of Baltimore; daughter, Donna (Michael) Fullmer of Ashburn VA; grandchildren, Kyle Fullmer of Arlington VA, Tyler (Amber) Fullmer of Frederick MD; daughter, Sheri (Michael) Shaughness of Fort Mill SC; grandchildren, Stephen Shaughness of Greenville, SC, Courtney Shaughness of Fort Mill, SC, Kellie Shaughness of Fort Mill, SC.
He was preceded in death by parents, Curtis and Nora Hammer of St. Peterburg FL; In-laws, Donald and Lillian Jett of Baltimore MD; brother, Ralph Hammer of Port Charlotte FL.
Friends and family are welcome to Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave N, Naples, FL on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. with funeral services at 4:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Covenant Church of Naples Florida or .
Published in Naples Daily News on July 11, 2019