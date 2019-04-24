|
|
Roland James Treitler
Naples, FL
Roland James Treitler, 84, of Naples, passed away April 16, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on February 20, 1935. Roland had lived in North Miami Beach from 1969-1995 before moving to Naples 24 years ago.
He is survived by his four children, James L. Treitler (Linda), Thomas R. Trietler (Linda), Patricia A. McClain (Timothy) and Kimberly Rimmele (Mark); 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Noon at the Muller-Thompson Funeral Chapel, 2011 Pine Ridge Rd. Naples.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Roland's memory to the at
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019