Services
Muller-Thompson Funeral Chapel
2011 Pine Ridge Road
Naples , FL 34109
(239) 597-8888
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Muller-Thompson Funeral Chapel
2011 Pine Ridge Road
Naples , FL 34109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Treitler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland James Treitler


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roland James Treitler Obituary
Roland James Treitler

Naples, FL

Roland James Treitler, 84, of Naples, passed away April 16, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on February 20, 1935. Roland had lived in North Miami Beach from 1969-1995 before moving to Naples 24 years ago.

He is survived by his four children, James L. Treitler (Linda), Thomas R. Trietler (Linda), Patricia A. McClain (Timothy) and Kimberly Rimmele (Mark); 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Noon at the Muller-Thompson Funeral Chapel, 2011 Pine Ridge Rd. Naples.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Roland's memory to the at

For online condolences, to share memories or light a candle, please visit Roland's Tribute at www.muller-thompson.com
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now