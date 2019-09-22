|
|
Rolf H. Naurath
Naples - Rolf H. Naurath, 67, of Naples, Fl. passed away on September 10, 2019 due to complications from cancer. Rolf was born in Gotha, East Germany. At the age of six he and his family emigrated to the Chicago area. Eventually his career brought him to Naples which he called home. He spent his career working as a Mechanical Engineer for Mitsubishi heavy industries.
Rolf and Paulette traveled the world and enjoyed the cruising lifestyle. Their second home in Banner Elk, NC was also his passion. His love for family and friends came first. People will remember Rolf for his contagious sense of humor.
Survivors include his beloved wife Paulette Naurath: daughter Nicole Naurath and her husband Selahittin Sayas: his son Mitchell Naurath: brother Uwe Naurath and his mother in law Mary Gauvin.
A service will be held on Wed. Sept. 25, 10:00 AM, at Saint Peters Catholic Church, Chapel, 5130 Rattlesnake Hammock Road, Naples FL 34102.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019