Services
Legacy Options LLC
4376 Corporate Square
Naples, FL 34104
(239) 659-2009
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Peters Catholic Church
5130 Rattlesnake Hammock Road
Naples, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rolf Naurath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rolf H. Naurath

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rolf H. Naurath Obituary
Rolf H. Naurath

Naples - Rolf H. Naurath, 67, of Naples, Fl. passed away on September 10, 2019 due to complications from cancer. Rolf was born in Gotha, East Germany. At the age of six he and his family emigrated to the Chicago area. Eventually his career brought him to Naples which he called home. He spent his career working as a Mechanical Engineer for Mitsubishi heavy industries.

Rolf and Paulette traveled the world and enjoyed the cruising lifestyle. Their second home in Banner Elk, NC was also his passion. His love for family and friends came first. People will remember Rolf for his contagious sense of humor.

Survivors include his beloved wife Paulette Naurath: daughter Nicole Naurath and her husband Selahittin Sayas: his son Mitchell Naurath: brother Uwe Naurath and his mother in law Mary Gauvin.

A service will be held on Wed. Sept. 25, 10:00 AM, at Saint Peters Catholic Church, Chapel, 5130 Rattlesnake Hammock Road, Naples FL 34102.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rolf's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now