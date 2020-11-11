Ronald Allan HeineckGeorgia - Ronald Allan Heineck, 69, a resident of Georgia, originally from Naples, FL, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, surrounded by family in Gainesville, GA.Born on June, 27, 1951 to the late George and Mary Heineck, he was one of five brothers. He married the love of his life Laura Ann Heineck in 1972, and made so many memories with his three children he loved so much. Christmas was his favorite time of year, and he loved to hang decorations. He was the "Griswald" of Victoria Park, and started the tradition of the holiday trolley that travels through the neighborhood every evening in the month of December. He loved to bowl, and on December 18, 2001, he bowled a 300 in front of Larry Bird. He loved his family, Chicago Cubbies, Nascar, and all animals.He is survived by his loving wife, Laura Ann Heineck; in-laws, Dan and Pat Rychwalski; children, Rebecca Heineck, Laura Gale and husband, Rob, and Kristine Long; grandchildren, Sylvia Vega, Alejandro Vega, Andreena Mooney, Caleb Heineck, Kelsey McMikle, Melanie Gonzales, Jeffery, Abigail Long, Corinne McPherson; great-grandchildren, Alana Rose Nicole Vega, Jayden Mooney, Kaidance Mooney, Phillip Heineck, and another great-grandchild expected; brothers, George Heineck Jr., Ralph Heineck Jr., Dennis Heineck, and Gregory Heineck; several nieces and nephews; several brother and sister-in-laws; and a special "son" he never had was his pet cat, PandaBear, and other cats and dogs.Ralph Buckner Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of all arrangements. No services have been arranged at this time.We invite you to send a message of condolence and view the Heineck family guestbook at