|
|
Ronald E. Johnson
Naples, FL
Ronald E. Johnson, 81, of Naples, formerly of Watertown, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Avow Hospice.
Ron was born on April 15, 1936 in Cudahy, WI, the son of Eric and Bertha (White) Johnson.
A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served in the U. S. Air Force for 22 years.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara; 3 children; 2 stepchildren; 15 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Memorials may be directed to the Parkinson's Association of SWFL Inc., 5926 Premier Way, Suite 114, Naples, FL 34109. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019