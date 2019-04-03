Services
Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
(239) 592-1611
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald E. Johnson


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald E. Johnson Obituary
Ronald E. Johnson

Naples, FL

Ronald E. Johnson, 81, of Naples, formerly of Watertown, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Avow Hospice.

Ron was born on April 15, 1936 in Cudahy, WI, the son of Eric and Bertha (White) Johnson.

A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served in the U. S. Air Force for 22 years.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara; 3 children; 2 stepchildren; 15 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

Memorials may be directed to the Parkinson's Association of SWFL Inc., 5926 Premier Way, Suite 114, Naples, FL 34109. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fuller Funeral Home
Download Now