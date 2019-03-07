|
Ronald F. LaPlaine
Naples, FL
Ronald F. LaPlaine, age 91, is now at peace with our Lord. He passed away February 23rd, 2019. He was the son of Justina and Ronald H. LaPlaine. He was born in Fulton, New York.
After high school, he honorably served in the United States Army overseas with the Military Police. Upon returning to Syracuse, he married and had two
children, Carol and Robert. During these times he was employed at the New York State University College of Environmental Sciences and Forestry for thirty-five years as a Technical Specialist and instructor. After retirement he worked in real estate both in Syracuse and Naples.
Ron was an ardent golfer and enjoyed the game. He was captain of his boat, "The Osprey". He also took pleasure in riding his motorcycle. He was a member of the Lyons Club. Ron became a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church for the last 15 years.
Ron is survived by his wife, Virginia, of forty years; his daughter, Carol and her husband, Robert Cranston; his son, Robert and his wife, Tiia LaPlaine; and his stepson,
Bradley Wagoner. Ron has two grandchildren, Alex and Hailey Wagoner. Another addition to Ron's beloved family are Melissa Kahn and three loving children, Max, Holland and Eva Murphy.
A celebration of Ron's life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 11:00 am, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 777 Mooring Line Drive, Naples.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019