Services
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
777 Mooring Line Dr
Naples, FL 34102
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
777 Mooring Line Drive
Naples, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald LaPlaine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald F. LaPlaine

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald F. LaPlaine Obituary
Ronald F. LaPlaine

Naples, FL

Ronald F. LaPlaine, age 91, is now at peace with our Lord. He passed away February 23rd, 2019. He was the son of Justina and Ronald H. LaPlaine. He was born in Fulton, New York.

After high school, he honorably served in the United States Army overseas with the Military Police. Upon returning to Syracuse, he married and had two

children, Carol and Robert. During these times he was employed at the New York State University College of Environmental Sciences and Forestry for thirty-five years as a Technical Specialist and instructor. After retirement he worked in real estate both in Syracuse and Naples.

Ron was an ardent golfer and enjoyed the game. He was captain of his boat, "The Osprey". He also took pleasure in riding his motorcycle. He was a member of the Lyons Club. Ron became a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church for the last 15 years.

Ron is survived by his wife, Virginia, of forty years; his daughter, Carol and her husband, Robert Cranston; his son, Robert and his wife, Tiia LaPlaine; and his stepson,

Bradley Wagoner. Ron has two grandchildren, Alex and Hailey Wagoner. Another addition to Ron's beloved family are Melissa Kahn and three loving children, Max, Holland and Eva Murphy.

A celebration of Ron's life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 11:00 am, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 777 Mooring Line Drive, Naples.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.