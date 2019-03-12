Ronald J. Lundin



Naples, FL



Ronald J. Lundin, 87, born August 19, 1931 in Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019 at his home in Naples, Florida. He was surrounded by his loving family, beloved wife Marylen Lundin, daughter Kathleen Lundin and son Ronald E. Lundin. Ron was a retired realtor and developer in Homewood, Illinois and a co-owner of former Cherry Hills Country Club in Flossmoor, Illinois. Ron was a veteran serving the United States Air Force as a Staff Sergeant for 4 years. Ron is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Marylen (Scholl) Lundin; daughter, Kathleen Lundin and son, Ronald E. Lundin, owner of Lundin Interiors in Naples; and his nephews and niece who loved him. Ron was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Helen Lundin and father William Lundin; sister, Helen Krane and brother, Richard Lundin. Ron was a wonderful husband and father who will be remembered for being such a loving and sweet man. He had a teasing quality, leaving everyone with a unique nickname. Ron had such a strong love for his family, friends, his beloved dogs and all animals. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Ron's memory may be made to the Humane Society. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com. Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary