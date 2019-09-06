|
|
Ronald J. Mazzucco Esq.
Naples - Ronald J. Mazzucco graduated from the City College of New York in 1967 with a Bachelor of Arts degree, and from Richmond College of the City University of New York in 1969 with a Master of Science Degree. In 1973, Mr. Mazzucco received his Juris Doctorate from St. John's University School of Law, having graduated on the Dean's list, and Associate Editor of the St. John's Law Review.
Mr. Mazzucco was admitted to the New York State Bar in 1974, and to the U.S. District Court, the Eastern District of New York in 1976, and to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1988. Mr. Mazzucco has been a member of the American Bar Association, New York state Bar Association, and the Richmond County Bar Association.
In 1974, Ronald J. Mazzucco became involved in the general practices of law in Staten Island, New York, where he engaged primarily in civil matters until 1978 when he became an associate of the firm of Behrins and Napolitano, P.C. also located in Staten Island. His duties with the firm involved civil litigation and commercial matters with an emphasis on personal injury litigation.
In 1977, Mr. Mazzucco was appointed chief counsel to Council Member Anthony I. Giacobbe, a member of the New York City Council, and continued in that position until 1982. His duties included research and drafting of proposed legislation, as well as numerous speaking engagements.
In 1979, Mr. Mazzucco joined the Adjunct staff of St. John's University, Notre Dame campus in Staten Island, New York, and offered courses in Business Law, Administrative Law, Real Estate Law, and Para legalism.
Since 1980. Mr Mazzucco has been engaged in the general practice of law with offices at 686 Forest Avenue, Staten Island, New York. His practice has been concentrated primarily in the area of civil law litigation with an emphasis on commercial matters, estate and real estate practice, and matrimonial matters. In addition, Mr. Mazzucco has developed a substantial clientele of community associations, and has undertaken both the prosecution and defense of community association litigation. His practice also has included acting as pro bono counsel to various non-profit organizations such as Habitat for Humanity.
Mr. Mazzucco has participated in various Richmond County Bar Association Committee activities, including but not limited to, Law Day activities, as a participant in both the Supreme Court and Civil Court youth programs, the coordinator of school groups attending the District Attorney's Office. In addition, Mr. Mazzucco has served as chairman of the Community Relations and Public Education Committee of the Bar Association.
Mr. Mazzucco is a two term. Past President of the Staten Island University Hospital Association. He has served on the Board of Trustees of Staten Island University Hospital since 1978 in various capacities such as Vice Chairman of the Board, and Chairman of various committees including Chairman of Finance Law and Public Affairs and Development. Mr. Mazzucco served as Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Staten Island University Hospital from 2010-2013 and as the Executive Committee of North Shore LIJ Healthcare System.
Mr. Mazzucco has participated in a broad range of community activities and affairs, including service organizations such as the Staten Island Kiwanis Club, where he was Past President in 1993-1994, the Lions club of Central Staten Island as Vice President, the March of Dimes Committee, the Advisory Board of Staten Island McKee Technical High School, and other community organizations.
Mr. Mazzucco is a member in good standing of Christ Episcopal Church. He is a two-time Senior Warden, and has chaired the Stewardship Committee of the Church as well as a Capital Fund Campaign. He served as a Parish Legal Counsel, Ombudsman to the Parish, and advisor to the Vestry of the Church.
Mr. Mazzucco is most proud of his family, which includes his wife Ellen Mazzucco, their three children, Tara, Laura, and Peter, and their five grandchildren, Luke, Mia and Lola, Ava and Ella.
A memorial service is set for today Friday 12pm at Fuller Funeral Home 1625 Pine Ridge Road Naples, Florida.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 6, 2019