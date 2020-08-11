1/1
Ronald James "Jim" Becker
Ronald James "Jim" Becker

Naples, Florida - Ronald James "Jim" Becker, 79, of Naples, FL, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Formerly from Chicago, IL, he had been a Naples resident for the last 22 years. He was born July 12, 1941 in Aurelia, IA, the son of Ronald and Lois Becker.

Mr. Becker is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Bette; his beloved children, Alex (Melissa) Becker of Minneapolis, MN and Beth (D.J.) McCullough of St. Augustine, FL; his brothers, Russell (Angie) Becker of Cherokee, IA and Terry (Denise) Becker of Readstown, WI; and seven cherished grandchildren, Daniel, Cole, Jack, Kyle, Max, Bryce and Reagan.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Naples Christian Church (napleschristian.org).








Published in Naples Daily News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
