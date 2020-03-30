|
Ronald L. Allison
Bonita Springs - Ronald L. Allison, age 82, of Bonita Springs, FL. passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in the care of JoAnne's House at Hope Hospice surrounded by his family. Ron was born February 1, 1938 in Pittsburgh, PA the son of the late Lillian (Logel) and Carl Allison. He was a 1957 graduate of Shaler High School, Glenshaw, PA. After attending Pittsburgh Business Academy, he enlisted in the U. S. Army and served for 6 years. In 1963 he married his sweetheart, Janet (Markovic) Allison of Pittsburgh, PA. Ron's years of employment included Armored Carrier Corporation and John Hancock Life Insurance Company. In 1966, he began a dedicated career with United Parcel Service that included district and regional levels of management throughout the United States. His position before retiring in 1993 was National Automotive Purchasing Manager at the Atlanta headquarters. At retirement, Janet and Ron settled in Bonita Bay and have enjoyed many years of golf, tennis, boating & fishing. However, Ron's favorite hobby was collecting and racing cars. His greatest thrill was Speed Week at the Bonneville Salt Flats. But his greatest pleasure was time spent with his grandkids and all the grand-dogs! Ron is survived by his wife Janet (Markovic) Allison; two children, Becky L. Jaarda and her husband Jeffrey S. of Estero, FL, Brian J. Allison and his wife Michele L. (Rose) of Lakewood Ranch, FL; five grandchildren, Brendan McHale and Tristan, Chandler, Sage and Lilly Allison. Other survivors include his sister, Dianne (Allison) Krupp and her husband L. Edward of Simsbury, CT; nephews, David and Stephen (Tiffany) Krupp; and niece: Karen (Krupp) Lubin. Ron was a member of St. John the Evangelist Parish, Naples; Bonita Bay Club; Corvette Club of Naples; Larrys Creek Fish and Game Club, Jersey Shore, PA; and The Cliffs at Glassy Club, Landrum, S. C. Services for Ron will be private. Donations in his name may be made to JoAnne's House at Hope Hospice or Literacy Council Gulf Coast. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020