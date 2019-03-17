|
|
Ronald Michael Schilling
Bonita Springs, FL
Ronald Michael Schilling,
loving husband and father of two, passed away on March 10th in Bonita Springs, FL at the age of 75 after a
battle with a chronic illness.
Ronald was born on April 28th, 1943 and grew up in San
Francisco, CA. On January 26th, 1964, he married Lucinda Drew McSweeney. He raised two daughters, Kimberly and Sharon. Over the course of his life, Ronald served as a marine, and later, as a sales and marketing manager.
Nothing made Ronald happier than spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Ronald was preceded in death by his wife, Lucinda, and his parents, George and Mary Schilling. He is survived by his two daughters, Kimberly Merritt and Sharon Luffy, as well as seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019