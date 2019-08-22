Services
Beachwood Society
4444 Tamiami Trl N.
Naples , FL 34103
(239) 261-1767
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Call (239) 384-8250 for information.
Naples - Ron Stumbo passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, a resident of Naples since 1952.

Ron served in the Navy, loved all things racing and hot rods but most importantly his family.

Ron is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ann Stumbo, daughter Robin Stumbo-Howell (son-in-law Brent Huppelsberg), son David Ronald Stumbo (daughter-in-law Selena Visser-Stumbo), daughter Kimberly Stumbo-Colburn (daughter-in-law Kolleen Colburn), 14 Grandchildren, 5 Great Grandchildren, and a brother Gary Wayne Stumbo.

A casual celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 3:00 pm. Please call (239) 384-8250 for information.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 22, 2019
