|
|
Ronald Stuckey
Naples - Naples, FL - Ronald Keith Stuckey, devoted father, husband, grandpa and brother, passed away unexpectedly February 10, 2020, in Naples, FL, at the age of 68. Ron was born in Ada, OK to Ray and Dorothy (Bryant) Stuckey. He proudly served in the US Army for 11 years. He then worked with foster children for the state of Florida for a short time before returning to work for the US Government for 23 years before retiring. Ron is survived by his wife Carol of Naples, FL; daughter Jennifer and her husband Andrew of OH; daughter Joyce and her husband Allen and their exuberant sons Sydney and Darwin of NY; his sister, Sheila and her husband Mitt of FL; and sisters-in-law Margaret of FL and Penny of NY and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ron was a good and loving husband who always took care to teach and guide his daughters. He loved his grandsons unconditionally. He spent his free time talking to fellow Amateur Radio enthusiasts, listening to music and watching movies. He also enjoyed traveling across the US in his RV. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the ARRL Foundation, www.arrl.org/arrl-foundation-donation-form, or to Army ROTC at the University of Oklahoma, www.giving.oufoundation.org. For further information, or to leave an online condolence message, please visit www.fullerfuneralhome,com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020