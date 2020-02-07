|
Ronald Timmerman
Naples - Ronald John Timmerman passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020 at Vitas Hospice in Naples FL, days after celebrating his 85th birthday.
He was preceded in death by his mother Alice (Reinke) Timmerman, father Walter Timmerman and wife Joanne (Meli) Timmerman.
Ron was born and lived the majority of his life in Oshkosh, WI, where he attended Oshkosh High School and met his wife of 58 years, Joanne. Gifted musically, he played violin in the Oshkosh Symphony Orchestra and enjoyed singing in church choirs and upon retirement with the Paradise Coastmen Barbershop Chorus in Naples . Ron loved to travel as he and Joanne visited locations around the world and toured the U.S. extensively in their motorhome. He was a classic self-made man, employed at Oshkosh Savings and Loan upon his graduation from High School. He rose from apprentice to become President and CEO until his retirement in 1995. Partnering with his long-time childhood friend John (Ron) Frank, they bought Karni Pier Inc. in Oshkosh to provide their children with a foundation in business and life. Ron was very outgoing and active in his community, serving on numerous charitable boards in Oshkosh and the Fox Valley.
Ron was a parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and is survived by his sister Sally (Timmerman) Stellmacher (husband Glenwood) of Naples, FL; sons Michael (wife Kaye [Taft] and grandchildren Zachary and Katherine) of Naples, FL, Robert (wife Linda Laine) of Pella, IA, and John of Oshkosh, WI as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Hodges Funeral Home, 525 111th Ave N, Naples, FL 34108. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 111th Ave N, Naples, FL 34108. He will be laid to rest at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Memorial Gardens directly after the mass. Online condolences may be left at www.hodgesnaplesmg.com
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Paradise Coastmen Barbershop Chorus or Vitas Hospice in Naples Florida.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020