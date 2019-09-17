|
Rosa Izbicki
Naples - Rosa Izbicki 94 formerly of Sioux City Iowa passed peacefully in her sleep at her home in Moorhead Manor Naples Florida on 9/11/19. She was proceeded by her husband Abraham and survived by her 4 children Hyman Izbicki (Tina), Golda Trantham, (Carroll) Lina McMillin, (Ray) Jack Izbicki, (Mary)
11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Services will be Tuesday 9/17 11:00 am at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City Iowa there will be a celebration of her life at Moore Head Manor TBA
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 17, 2019