Rosa Izbicki
Naples - Rosa Izbicki of Naples, Florida passed peacefully in her sleep at her home. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, September 17th, 11:00 am at Congregation Beth Shalom in Sioux City, Iowa with burial to follow in Independent Farane Cemetery.
Rosa is survived by her 4 children Hyaman Izbicki and his wife Tina, Golda Trantham and her husband Carroll, Lina Mc Millin and her husband Ray, Jack Izbicki and his wife Mary; 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
She was proceed by her husband Abraham.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to Meals On Wheels, or Lighthouse For The Blind in Rosa's name.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019