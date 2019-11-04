|
|
Rose P. "Pat" Coleman
Bonita Springs - Rose P. "Pat" Coleman 90, of Bonita Springs, FL died November 2, 2019 at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born August 5, 1929, in Detroit, MI a daughter of the late Joseph and Julia (Toth) Bolla. Pat had been a resident of Bonita Springs since 1990 coming from Elmira, NY.
She shared her love of her Lord and her ever-present smile with everyone. She had a great love for her family, her church family, and her Golden Retrievers, Cane and Hurricane. She spent over 20 years working at the Bendix Corporation and was a Sunday School teacher for many years at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Elmira, NY. She was a member of the Gospel Baptist Church in Bonita Springs where she regularly volunteered.
She is survived by her loving son, John J. "Mick" Coleman of North Palm Beach, FL and her two nieces, Bobbie Glotzhober and her husband, Bob of Columbus, OH and Karen Churchill of Horseheads, NY.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Gospel Baptist Church 24861 Old 41 Rd., Bonita Springs. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Bill Lytell, officiating.
She will be laid to rest next to her late husband, John J. Coleman at South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to either Gospel Baptist Church 24861 Old 41 Rd. Bonita Springs, FL 34135 or to Joanne's House at Hope Hospice 27100 Imperial Parkway, Bonita Springs, FL 34135.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019