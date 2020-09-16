Rosemarie Bock Westerman



Eagan, MN - Rosemarie Bock Westerman age 86 passed away on September 13, 2020 in Eagan, Minnesota.



Born on January 1, 1934 in Wrightsville, PA she was the daughter of the late Victor and Kathryn (Drenning) Bock. Rosemarie is survived by the love of her life John Henry (Hank) Westerman. They met while she was in nursing training and married on June 11, 1955. Rosemarie had the voice of an angel, threw a baseball further than any boy on her block growing up and had an easy way of striking up a conversation with anyone she met.



Rosemarie was preceded in death by her parents, her son Charles Beck Westerman, her sister Elmira Jane Silar, her brother Leonard (Son) Bock and half-brothers Francis Bock and Victor Bock.



Rosemarie is survived by her daughter Kathryn (Lawrence) Cox, son John (Susan Gustad) Westerman, grandchildren: Hannah (Tom Kraner) Kirkbride Kraner, Rebecca (David) Ford, Jeremy (Tara) Westerman, Mitchell Westerman, Abby (Ben Rasmussen) Kirkbride, Laura (Lorenzo) Dassrath, Charles Westerman, Charlotte Westerman; great grandchildren: Morgan, Eloise, Beck, Remy, Gabe, Max, Nannette and Edison.



Rosemarie and Hank had great adventures in their life; living in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Minnesota and Lincoln England. Rosemarie practiced her nursing career as their hectic life permitted. Their travels including Europe, Africa, Brazil and Japan. They were avid golfers and were big baseball fans from The Milwaukee Braves to the Brewers to finally the Minnesota Twins.



A private burial will be held in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens in Columbia, PA with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.



Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store