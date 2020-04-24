Services
Rosemary Ellen Woodrell Obituary
Naples - Rosemary Ellen Woodrell passed away at home in Naples, FL on April 23, 2020.

May the Rose of all Rose's fly high above the sky

May all her children laugh, and please do not cry

May the sun shine down brightly to all her family and friends

May her vibrant life of energy and sparkle forever transcend

May you smile with happiness knowing she is free

May God enjoy such a wonderful lady, forever unto Thee

Rose is survived by her five children, Scott Woodrell, Gregg (Linda) Woodrell, Mary (John) Scholtz, Bruce (Angelika) Woodrell, and Annette Kniola; ten grandchildren, Ashley, Brooke, Jena, Tyler, Spencer, Samuel, Daniel, Nickolas, Benjamin, and Matthew; three great-grandchildren, Kerrigan, Jasper, and Maddison; and many other dear family and friends.

Rose is preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Woody" Woodrell; and two grandchildren, Wilson and Ivy Rose Scholtz.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date, please visit www.HodgesNaplesMG.com for future updates.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2020
