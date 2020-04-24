|
Rosemary Ellen Woodrell
Naples - Rosemary Ellen Woodrell passed away at home in Naples, FL on April 23, 2020.
May the Rose of all Rose's fly high above the sky
May all her children laugh, and please do not cry
May the sun shine down brightly to all her family and friends
May her vibrant life of energy and sparkle forever transcend
May you smile with happiness knowing she is free
May God enjoy such a wonderful lady, forever unto Thee
Rose is survived by her five children, Scott Woodrell, Gregg (Linda) Woodrell, Mary (John) Scholtz, Bruce (Angelika) Woodrell, and Annette Kniola; ten grandchildren, Ashley, Brooke, Jena, Tyler, Spencer, Samuel, Daniel, Nickolas, Benjamin, and Matthew; three great-grandchildren, Kerrigan, Jasper, and Maddison; and many other dear family and friends.
Rose is preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Woody" Woodrell; and two grandchildren, Wilson and Ivy Rose Scholtz.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date, please visit www.HodgesNaplesMG.com for future updates.
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2020