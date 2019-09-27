|
|
Rosemary Howard Wick
Marco Island - Rosemary Smith Wick passed away peacefully on September 23, surrounded by her Family. She was born Rosemary Howard Smith on September 23, 1942 in Pulaski, VA. Her parents were Conway and Mary Ellen Smith. Throughout her life, Rosemary attracted wonderful friendships due to her amazing personality, giving heart, fondness for parties and a lifelong passion for helping others. She attended Stuart Hall School, Staunton, VA and received her B.A. degree in English Literature from Queens University in Charlotte, NC. After graduation she was a Buyer and Merchandising Manager for major Department and Specialty Stores as she followed her husband's career to: Charlotte, Houston, Chicago, and Northern New Jersey. Her business career ended with moves to Belgium, England, Canada, St. Louis and finally Marco Island. During these times she was always volunteering to assist other people. Rosemary chaired or co-chaired many non-profit Events for The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, St. Andrew's Resources for Seniors, Bach Ensemble Naples and Marco Island Center for the Arts. Her Board roles included the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, St. Andrew's Resources for Seniors, Naples Bach Ensemble and Marco Island Center for the Arts for which she was President.
Some of her other achievements were First Recipient of the Melanie Blount, First Lady of the Year Award for Volunteerism, Distinguished Service Award for Outstanding Commitment & Service from the University of St. Louis, Missouri, St. Louis Symphony Green Room Award, Volunteer of the Year Award from the Homes for the Aging, Missouri Association and the Spirit of Marco Island Award.
While on Marco Island, Rosemary was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Noontime Rotary, Island Country Club and the Marco Island Women's club. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Michael; sister-in-law Gee Gee Entz, niece Lori Xeller and her husband Chris and daughter Marley.
A Memorial service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Marco Island on Saturday, November 2nd at 2:00 p.m. A reception will follow the Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Rosemary's favorite charity, Marco Island Center for the Arts. A special fund will be established in her name.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 27, 2019