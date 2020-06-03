Rosemary McMullen
Naples - Rosemary Frances Schmidt McMullen, 93, of Naples, Florida fondly known by her family and friends as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and "the self- appointed family historian, died June 1, 2020. Rosemary was born on January 24, 1927 in Bay City, Michigan to Irene Louise Ayotte Schmidt and Herman Robert Schmidt. Rosemary graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1944. Following high school, she worked at DeFoe Ship Building Company and attended Bay City Community College for several years before marrying.
In 1947 Rosemary married "the love of her life", Thomas Wesley McMullen. They spent much of their life in Bay City and Bridgeport, Michigan and New Castle, Indiana raising their six children, before moving to Naples, Florida in 1981 to retire. They were happily married for 50 years and enjoyed their Naples retirement in "paradise" and travels around the world together until his death in 1997.
Rosemary was an ardent life-long learner and from a young age had an insatiable curiosity for life, knowledge, and history, especially family history. While still raising her last three children, Rosemary pursued and completed both her Bachelors and Masters degrees at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. She graduated magna cum laude in from both programs.
Following her college graduation, Rosemary worked as a professional guidance and career counselor for the CETA Program, a federal work program helping young people complete their education and obtain jobs in Indiana. She also developed and taught an innovative career exploration and change programs for women at St. Vincent Wellness Center in Indianapolis. She also obtained multiple certifications including her real estate license. Her passion for learning and development continued in her retirement years in Naples. She was a dedicated contributor to the development and education of young women and proudly served as an active Board member of American Association of University Women in Naples.
Rosemary's curiosity and love of family made her a tenacious and enthusiastic family history researcher. She began informally interviewing her relatives about their lives at a very early age. With her husband Tom, she traveled to Ireland, France, Canada and various USA states visiting birthplaces, distant relatives and scouring libraries and court records in an effort to compile data. As a result of these travels and inquiries, Rosemary wrote eight history books for her children documenting memorable stories and generational histories of the McMullen and Schmidt families. Rosemary was passionate about teaching her children and others "to know and learn from whence you came, so that you will know where you are going." She did not want us to forget the many generations of grandparents who came before us, "but to bring them alive and get to know and love them and learn from them". It was one of her most memorable and joyful efforts for her family.
Rosemary was an unforgettable woman with an engaging beautiful smile, a quick wit with a penchant for singing, laughter and lively and determined conversation. She was "perfect in every way." Rosemary's main goal in life was "creating and perpetuating a loving, close family who will always be there for each other in life and hopefully, together spiritually forever." You certainly accomplished that outcome, mom. We, your children will forever love and remember you and Dad and be tied together by that "silver thread".
Rosemary was preceded in death by her loving husband Thomas Wesley McMullen, her siblings, Donna Lea Schmidt, Carol Schmidt Putkamer (Ray), and Robert David Schmidt (Marianne) and multiple sisters and brothers- in law. She is survived by her six children: Lindee Ann Czaja (Ray); Vikki Kathleen Clawson (Eddie C in the heavens); Terri Jo McMullen; Thomas Michael McMullen (Edith); Renee McMullen O'Brien (Tom) and Timothy Patrick McMullen (Beverley); her eight grandchildren: Douglas Burnell (Tricia), Nicholas Mac McMullen (Coraima), Katharine McMullen, Melissa Meade (Jeffrey), Sarah Rose O'Brien soon to be Mrs. Badger (James), Kaylee Irene O'Brien , Bailey Kathleen McMullen and Reid Thomas McMullen; and six great grandchildren: Morgan and Cooper Burnell, Emily and Elliot Thomas McMullen, and very soon to be born identical twin baby girls Madeline Ann and Taylor Elizabeth Meade. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families and friends who were very dear to her.
A special thanks to Dr. Daniel Drew and staff Sherri, Olga and Jody; and to AVOW Hospice staff Beatrice, Ivy, Chaplain Paul and support staff for your excellent and compassionate care of our mother; to the special caregivers at Terracina Grand, we are grateful for your help. Finally, we thank the staff of Hodges Funeral Home and Dignity Memorial and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church for your kindness and support.
A funeral mass, celebrating the Rosemary's life, will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 625 111th Avenue North, Naples Florida on Saturday June 6th at 10 am. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, please follow social distancing guides at the Church and bring a mask. Extra masks will be made available if needed. In lieu of flowers, tribute donations may be given in memory of Rosemary to the AVOW Hospice Naples, Florida; the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, or charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hodgesnaplesmg.com
