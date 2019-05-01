|
|
Rosina M. Gatto Passidomo
Naples, FL
It is with deep sadness, that the family of Rosina M. Gatto
Passidomo, announce that our
dearly beloved mother and wife of the late, and profoundly missed Donald A.
Passidomo, entered peacefully and
gently to her eternal rest on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the blessed age of 102 years old.
Rose was born on March 5, 1917 in New York City, and graduated as class
Valedictorian from Washington Irving High School, New York, New York.
Rose, a 60 year proud resident of Garden City, is survived by her 6 loving children: Maria Major of Trumansburg, N.Y., Dr. Michael Passidomo of Naples, Fl., Angela Trafford of Naples Fl., Donald A. Passidomo, Jr. of Chester Springs, Pa., Dr. Christopher Passidomo of Stony Brook, N.Y., and Lisa J. Passidomo of Woodbridge, Ct. Rose and Donald suffered the loss of their 7th, but never forgotten child, a beautiful baby daughter named Valerie, who died in infancy. Rose also predeceases her precious 14 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
In addition to her role of wife and superb mother, Rose worked within the Nassau County Court System as a Court Assistant in the Office of the Commissioner of Jurors in Mineola, N.Y. for many years. Rose appreciated the beauty of nature, symphony, the universe, and was an avid reader of good books. Through her last weeks of life, Rose could remarkably recite from memory, several Shakespearean soliloquies. Before moving from Long Island to live with her daughter, Lisa in Ct., Rose was an active and productive resident of Garden City, fulfilling and enjoying her roles as First Vice President and Historian of the American Legion Post 265, and winning at the game of Bridge several times a week, where she resided at the Wyndham West
Condominiums. Even after relocating to Ct., Rose enjoyed a wonderful quality of life, regularly partaking in Woodbridge Senior Center Activities and being a regular visitor of the Woodbridge Public Library.
Rose's sparkling personality,charm, grace, sense of style and embracement of life, especially expressed through dancing, will be longingly remembered by her most
fortunate family and large circle of friends.
Services will be held at Fairchild and Sons Funeral Home, Garden City, N.Y., on Friday May 3, 2019;. There will be a Mass devoted to Rose's memory at St. Joseph's Garden City, N.Y., on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Rose will be interred with her beloved Donald in the family mausoleum located in
southwest Florida, on Mother's Day weekend.
Donations can be made in Rose's memory to the Garden City Public Library, and American Legion Post 265, or the Woodbridge Public Library, Woodbridge, CT
Published in Naples Daily News on May 1, 2019