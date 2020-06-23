Ross Arthur Miller
Ross Arthur Miller

Estero - Ross Arthur Miller, 67, recently of Estero, FL died unexpectedly on April 20, 2020.

Ross was the eldest son of the late Harry J. and Nelda Miller. He grew up in Naples, and graduated from

Naples High School in 1970. He attended Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. Ross worked as a Meat Cutter for Winn Dixie Supermarkets for over 45 years in Naples and later Marco Island. He also delivered the Naples Daily News in East Naples for more than 25 years. He is survived by two children, Kristin Harper of Bonita Springs, and Ryan (Carrie) Miller of Vilas, NC, seven grandchildren, Vincent, Matthew, and Emily Harper, Zoe, Rhema, Day, and Samson Miller, and a great grandson, Spencer Harper. He is also survived by a brother, Tim Miller of Naples and two sisters, Charmi Jean Miller and Amy Sue Miller-Beckner both of Gainesville, FL. Memorial services will be held Sunday, June 28 at 4:00pm at Fuller Funeral Home, 4735 Tamiami Trail East.. Donations in his memory may be made to either the Naples Cat Alliance or the Humane Society of Naples.




Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Fuller Funeral Home
