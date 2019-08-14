Services
Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
(239) 592-1611
Ross David Barnard

Naples - Ross David Barnard Passed in peace Thurs. March 14, 2019 at the age of 71. Loving father of Amanda Grant (Jeffrey) and Meredith Budd (Daniel), proud grandfather of Savannah and Hayley Grant, beloved brother of Janice Zanfardino, Gayle (Jack) Marziano and Alfred Barnard (deceased). Additionally, he is survived by his dear friend, Barbara Barnard, along with many other friends, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ross found joy in each day he was given. Those who knew him could not get enough of his endless jokes and fun-loving personality. Ross was deeply involved in the local MS home - Multiple Sclerosis Center of SWFL and therefore the family has asked that any donations be made at multiplesclerosiseducation.org God Bless!
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019
