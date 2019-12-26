|
|
Roxan Slane
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Roxan Slane, our loving and devoted wife, mother, and friend to which all our lives she touched. She passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She is survived by her spouse of 32 years, Henry P. Slane, Jr.; daughter, Carrie Slick; granddaughters, Andrea Slick and Devyn Kapraun; father, Don Wallace; brother, Mark Smith and wife, Chris; and sister, Monte Ibler; two nephews, Josh and Ben; and niece, Molly. Roxan spent 26 years working in Florida with her husband, Hank, operating their sailboat charter business. She then retired to Santa Fe, NM. She loved spending time with her daughter and granddaughters. She also loved to watch hummingbirds and old westerns. Roxan's overwhelming kindness will be missed by everyone who knew her. In lieu of sending flowers, memorial gifts may be made to: M.D. Anderson https://www.mdanderson.org/donors-volunteers/donate.html https://donate3.cancer.org. Please visit our online guest book for Roxan at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019