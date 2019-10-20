|
|
Roy B. White
Naples - Roy B. White, age 93, peacefully passed away at Avow Hospice in Naples, FL on October 11, 2019.
He was interred in his hometown of Cincinnati, OH on October 16th.
He was the son of the late Maurice and Anna White, and was an Air Force Veteran, serving in World War II.
Mr. White was a past director of the Naples Forum Club and chairman of their education foundation.
Roy was the owner of a 180-screen independent theater circuit, Mid-States Inc.
He was a past President and Chairman of the National Association of Theater Owners, was a long-time member of the 'Champions for Learning' Scholarship Program, and was a Mason for 70 years.
He continued to serve as an emeritus member of the American Film Institute and the Board of the National Assoc. of Theater Owners.
He also served as the Chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts Media Panel in Washington, DC.
He additionally served as Vice President of the Will Rodgers Memorial Hospital Fund, as well as Vice President of the Motion Pictures Pioneers Foundation.
He is listed in Who's Who in America and Who's Who in the World.
Mr. White is survived by Macky, his loving wife of ten years, and residents of Moorings Park at Grey Oaks Retirement Community and members of the Grey Oaks Country Club.
He and Macky are members of the North Naples Methodist Church.
He was pre-deceased by his first wife, Sally, of 56 years. She was the mother of his three children; Maurice (Jan) White, Barbara Dee (Mike) Reed, and Dr. Daniel (Jessica) White, all residents of Cincinnati.
He is also survived by his eight grandchildren; Dr. Ben Reed, Emily White, Andrew (Erin) Reed, Alison (Kellen) Jackson, Madeline White, Alex Reed, Henry White, and Jacob White, as well as his two great-grandchildren, Harper and Kellen Jackson Jr. In addition, he is survived by Macky's two sons; Greg (Crissy) and Jim Duckworth.
A Memorial Service will be held in Naples, FL on Friday, November 1st, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Moorings Park Bower Chapel.
Donations in Roy's memory may be made to the SW Florida Education Foundation (Champions for Learning) in Naples, FL or to a .
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019